Davos 2022

Weak global recovery could turn into a new recession, says WEF president

Addressing the worrying prospects of a global recession is one of the top priorities for WEF president Borge Brende.

Asia returning to roots as epicentre for growth and prosperity: WEF president
The 'R' word is coming into play: Why recession risks are rising in major economies
The growing threat of global recession
Power Play

In Marcos Jr's foreign policy, nothing will be set in stone
Ukraine conflict: The US-China war of narratives
China signals its red lines ahead of leadership change in South Korea
As Scott Morrison plays the China card, a 'khaki election' looms for Australia
Video

Use technology to reconnect, not separate: Chinese writer Chen Qiufan

The tech world needs more diverse perspectives for better innovation, says Mr Chen.

WEF 2021

Five insights to guide Asean's digital generation in a post-pandemic world
WEF commits to improving the lives of 1 billion through increased digital access

Providing much needed Internet access will help these individuals realise their basic rights, said the WEF.

Reform trade to build a sustainable, inclusive global recovery

The trading system must adapt again to address concerns of global resiliency, sustainability and inclusivity.

Governments need to take charge to meet environmental goals: WEF panel

The speakers all agreed on the perspective that the climate crisis will primarily boil down to the actions and policies of governments worldwide.

WEF: DAVOS AGENDA

ST-WEF webinar: How America can win back Asia
To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee at WEF event
Not too late for US and China to reset ties and avert great power clash: PM Lee at WEF event
Europe's Covid-19 vaccine fight may hit exports to region: Asian leaders at WEF event
US and China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says
Japan can lead world on multilateralism, says PM Suga at WEF event

But above all else, he reiterated his resolve to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Help employers see value in retraining workers: WEF panel
Regulate payments system but don't crowd out private players: Tharman at WEF event
WEF DAVOS 2020

S'pore must keep faith in globalisation, make system work for its people: PM Lee
Open global trading system key for small countries like S'pore: PM Lee at WEF panel
Two visions poles apart as Davos seeks way forward on climate action
Singapore updates AI governance model with real-world cases

WEF DAVOS 2019

WEF 2019: 3 key takeaways from Davos
To weather global headwinds, S'pore should stay united and think long term: Heng Swee Keat

With the rise of populism, there is a sense that unity has been lost in many parts of the world.

Clouds over world economy to get darker but S'pore is never helpless: Tharman

Singapore can still do well by educating the young for a new world, among other things.

Davos 2019 is all about Globalisation 4.0. So what is that?

The next wave of globalisaion is about digitally-enabled services. 

