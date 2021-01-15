Davos 2022
Weak global recovery could turn into a new recession, says WEF president
Addressing the worrying prospects of a global recession is one of the top priorities for WEF president Borge Brende.
Use technology to reconnect, not separate: Chinese writer Chen Qiufan
The tech world needs more diverse perspectives for better innovation, says Mr Chen.
WEF 2021
WEF commits to improving the lives of 1 billion through increased digital access
Providing much needed Internet access will help these individuals realise their basic rights, said the WEF.
Reform trade to build a sustainable, inclusive global recovery
The trading system must adapt again to address concerns of global resiliency, sustainability and inclusivity.
Governments need to take charge to meet environmental goals: WEF panel
The speakers all agreed on the perspective that the climate crisis will primarily boil down to the actions and policies of governments worldwide.
WEF: DAVOS AGENDA
Japan can lead world on multilateralism, says PM Suga at WEF event
But above all else, he reiterated his resolve to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
WEF DAVOS 2020
WEF DAVOS 2019
To weather global headwinds, S'pore should stay united and think long term: Heng Swee Keat
With the rise of populism, there is a sense that unity has been lost in many parts of the world.
Clouds over world economy to get darker but S'pore is never helpless: Tharman
Singapore can still do well by educating the young for a new world, among other things.
Davos 2019 is all about Globalisation 4.0. So what is that?
The next wave of globalisaion is about digitally-enabled services.