Green Pulse Podcast at COP27: Is there a limit to adapting to climate change?

Wealthy nations are under pressure at COP27 to give more climate cash since they are most responsible for the emissions that are making the world’s weather more dangerous. And few places are more vulnerable to climate impacts than Africa.

In this episode, ST’s climate change editor David Fogarty speaks with Dr Debra Roberts, a leading scientist with the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and a global expert on adaptation and urban resilience. Dr Roberts is also head of the Sustainable and Resilient City Initiatives Unit in Durban, South Africa.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:43 Why has adapting to climate change become so important?

3:19 “Africa’s biggest adaptation need is basic development”

6:09 Why is it important to also look at how nature is being affected by climate change?

11:58 Is it possible to make cities climate-proof?

14:39 Is there a limit to adapting to climate change?

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!