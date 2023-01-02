Work Talk Podcast: Can we be happier in life and at work this year?

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, join The Straits Times’ senior correspondent Krist Boo and her guests in Work Talk, a podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
In the workplace, 80 per cent of workers say “yes” when asked if they enjoy their work, says Gallup chief executive, Mr Jon Clifton. But ask about their relationships with co-workers and their boss, and they start getting miserable. Can managers do anything that will make our lives less unhappy in 2023?
After a motorbike accident in Cambodia eight years ago, Mr Jason Lim spent 40 days in a coma. He was 24. The doctor had his death certificate prepared. How would an experience like this change your view of happiness?
His colleague at SGTech - marketing manager Ms Low Rui Yin - says she’s always harried, annoyed, and wanting to be better, quicker, perfect. But this year, maybe the status quo is enough.
Join Krist Boo’s conversation with Mr Lim, Ms Low and Mr Clifton. After all, it is tradition to start each year by throwing everything we can at happiness, just to raise the odds of being happy for the rest of the year, isn’t it? Here’s to a happy New Year!
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:06 The accident
01:39 The kancheong, or harried and excitable, Singaporean
02:23 Singapore, the emotionless society
08:53 The premature death certificate
10:30 Happiness and sadness
Read more: https://str.sg/wyhe
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
