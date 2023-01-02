Work Talk Podcast: Can we be happier in life and at work this year?

After a motorbike accident in Cambodia eight years ago, Mr Jason Lim spent 40 days in a coma. He was 24. The doctor had his death certificate prepared. How would an experience like this change your view of happiness?

His colleague at SGTech - marketing manager Ms Low Rui Yin - says she’s always harried, annoyed, and wanting to be better, quicker, perfect. But this year, maybe the status quo is enough.

Join Krist Boo’s conversation with Mr Lim, Ms Low and Mr Clifton. After all, it is tradition to start each year by throwing everything we can at happiness, just to raise the odds of being happy for the rest of the year, isn’t it? Here’s to a happy New Year!

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:06 The accident

01:39 The kancheong, or harried and excitable, Singaporean

02:23 Singapore, the emotionless society

08:53 The premature death certificate

10:30 Happiness and sadness

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

