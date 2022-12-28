Power Play Podcast: Choppy waters ahead for 2023

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Aug 3, 2022. PHOTO: ST FILE
and
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they look back on the year and chat about how the US-China relationship will continue to develop in 2023. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:00 The seismic ramifications of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit in 2022

2:43 American tech sanctions on China

6:04 China’s return to the world stage

7:35 Biden’s foreign policy in 2023  

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani

Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel every week here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Charissa Yong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xRa

Read Danson Cheong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xR2

Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj

Read ST’s Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top