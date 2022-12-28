Power Play Podcast: Choppy waters ahead for 2023

Synopsis: Every third Friday of the month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they look back on the year and chat about how the US-China relationship will continue to develop in 2023.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:00 The seismic ramifications of Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit in 2022
2:43 American tech sanctions on China
6:04 China’s return to the world stage
7:35 Biden’s foreign policy in 2023
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Fa’izah Sani
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel every week here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Charissa Yong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xRa
Read Danson Cheong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xR2
Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj
Read ST’s Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!