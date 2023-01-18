Covid-19 pandemic far from over, says public health expert on Davos panel

DAVOS - The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, and countries need to continue vaccinating high-risk groups to protect them against severe disease and death, said experts on Wednesday.

In the United States, 526 people die each day from Covid-19 and the healthcare system is still under stress, said Professor Michelle Williams, dean of faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on the state of the pandemic, Prof Williams also highlighted the impact of long Covid – the long-term effects of a Covid-19 infection – on not just individuals and families, but also the economy.

She noted that Harvard economists Larry Summers and David Cutler had estimated long Covid would cost the US some US$3.7 trillion (S$4.86 trillion), due to reduced quality of life, reduced earnings and higher medical spending.

And while vaccines and therapeutics have allowed society to reopen, the healthcare system has to recover too as medical workers are burnt out, she said.

“What I hope people understand is the vaccine not only protects individuals from transmission and severity, but it also protects our health systems,” Prof Williams added.

Mr Seth Berkley, the chief executive of international organisation Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, said in about half of the lower-income countries today, 53 per cent of the population have got their primary vaccination. Globally, the coverage rate is 64 per cent.

While there has been an ample supply of vaccines since 2022, the challenge is convincing people to get their jabs, he said.

“We’re continuing to see new variants, and we’ve been lucky that we haven’t had one with very severe disease or one that can escape existing immunity. But there’s no reason to think that that may not happen,” he added.

Prof Williams said nine out of 10 Covid-19 deaths in the US could be averted via vaccination, boosters and other measures like mask wearing when appropriate.

The panellists also flagged the challenge of misinformation and vaccine hesitancy in boosting vaccination rates.

Mr Berkley said vaccine hesitancy is a bigger issue in places where vaccines have been effective in quelling the virus, as opposed to developing countries where people see the impact of the disease and want the protection.