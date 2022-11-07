Green Pulse Podcast: The power of governments to drive climate action

But many governments have been too slow to act, leading to rising greenhouse gas emissions and global temperatures. What can be done to get them to act? In this episode, ST’s climate change editor David Fogarty and co-host Audrey Tan speak with Ms Sharon Seah, Senior Fellow at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute and coordinator of the Climate Change in Southeast Asia Programme, to discuss the key role of governments and what steps they can take to accelerate climate action, especially in South-east Asia.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:28 Why are governments so important in speeding up climate change action?

2:34 What are some of the tools governments can use to increase green investments?

5:25 Why are governments so slow to act?

9:57 What are the kinds of climate actions people in Asean expect from their governments?

14:00 “We need a major transformation of economies. We need a price on carbon.”

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!