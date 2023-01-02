Xi’s return to the world stage won’t be smooth sailing

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has been keeping busy.
Since the end of the Communist Party of China’s 20th party congress in late October, Mr Xi has met more than 40 world leaders, as he steps out once again onto the world stage.
