Power Play

Xi’s return to the world stage won’t be smooth sailing

China’s is on a charm offensive post-Covid-19 isolation. Its success is likely to be patchy, given Beijing’s support for Russia and pursuit of territorial claims.

Danson Cheong
China Correspondent
Chinese President Xi Jinping seems intent on making up for lost time and ground on the world stage, but suspicions of China will likely remain. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
44 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping has been keeping busy.

Since the end of the Communist Party of China’s 20th party congress in late October, Mr Xi has met more than 40 world leaders, as he steps out once again onto the world stage.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top