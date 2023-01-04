Beware the tail risks that could upend markets in 2023

Consider the market mayhem of 2022: more than US$30 trillion (S$40 trillion) wiped off the value of global stocks and bonds; the MSCI All-World index of developed and emerging market stocks tanking 20 per cent, the biggest fall since the global financial crisis of 2008; the benchmark S&P 500 down 20 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down by one third.

Even yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds, deemed the safest investments in the world and a benchmark for many fixed-income assets, have soared, which means their prices have fallen, leading to massive capital losses.

With the annus horribilis now in the rearview mirror, it’s tempting to believe – or at least hope – that the worst is over.

But before we let “optimism bias” get the better of us, it’s only prudent to pause and consider some of the tail risks that might still be lurking out there.

These are risks of extreme negative shocks, two or more standard deviations from the mean – low-probability, high-impact events that can blow up an investment portfolio, which most market watchers either relegate to “worst-case scenarios”, like the stock market crash of 2008, or do not factor in at all, like the Covid-19 pandemic.

So what shocks might upend markets in 2023?

A good place to start seeking the answers is to look at what the investment pros consider the greatest potential sources of risk in 2023. Twice a year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York solicits views from a wide range of its contacts, including professionals at broker-dealers, investment funds, research and advisory organisations and universities, and compiles a list of the top 10 risks that these experts reckon could be on the horizon. The results of its latest survey are in the November 2022 edition of the Fed’s Financial Stability Report.

Higher-for-longer inflation and rates

Not surprisingly, the top risk over the next 12-18 months, cited by 60 per cent of respondents, is “persistent inflation and monetary tightening”.

Despite having hiked its benchmark Fed funds rate seven times since March 2022 – its graph looks like a staircase going up – the US Federal Reserve is still not done.

The majority of its rate-setting committee believe that the rate will end 2023 at 5 per cent or more, from 4.25-4.5 per cent at present. But encouraged by the fact that headline inflation has shown signs of moderating, the market expects that the rate will peak below 5 per cent in the first half of this year and then go down to 4.4 per cent by December.

But the market could be wrong. US inflation could pick up again, driven by its largest component, services – which are still high-priced – but also by the re-emergence of supply chain problems because of soaring Covid-19 infections in China; the rise of re-shoring, which will add to costs; and the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine war, which will continue to interrupt food and energy supplies.

If inflation proves stickier than expected, interest rates could remain higher for longer – a tail risk that could cause markets to re-price downwards.