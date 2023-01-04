Beware the tail risks that could upend markets in 2023

Consider the market mayhem of 2022: more than US$30 trillion (S$40 trillion) wiped off the value of global stocks and bonds; the MSCI All-World index of developed and emerging market stocks tanking 20 per cent, the biggest fall since the global financial crisis of 2008; the benchmark S&P 500 down 20 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down by one third.
Even yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds, deemed the safest investments in the world and a benchmark for many fixed-income assets, have soared, which means their prices have fallen, leading to massive capital losses.
With the annus horribilis now in the rearview mirror, it’s tempting to believe – or at least hope – that the worst is over.
But before we let “optimism bias” get the better of us, it’s only prudent to pause and consider some of the tail risks that might still be lurking out there.
These are risks of extreme negative shocks, two or more standard deviations from the mean – low-probability, high-impact events that can blow up an investment portfolio, which most market watchers either relegate to “worst-case scenarios”, like the stock market crash of 2008, or do not factor in at all, like the Covid-19 pandemic.
So what shocks might upend markets in 2023?
A good place to start seeking the answers is to look at what the investment pros consider the greatest potential sources of risk in 2023. Twice a year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York solicits views from a wide range of its contacts, including professionals at broker-dealers, investment funds, research and advisory organisations and universities, and compiles a list of the top 10 risks that these experts reckon could be on the horizon. The results of its latest survey are in the November 2022 edition of the Fed’s Financial Stability Report.
Higher-for-longer inflation and rates
Not surprisingly, the top risk over the next 12-18 months, cited by 60 per cent of respondents, is “persistent inflation and monetary tightening”.
Despite having hiked its benchmark Fed funds rate seven times since March 2022 – its graph looks like a staircase going up – the US Federal Reserve is still not done.
The majority of its rate-setting committee believe that the rate will end 2023 at 5 per cent or more, from 4.25-4.5 per cent at present. But encouraged by the fact that headline inflation has shown signs of moderating, the market expects that the rate will peak below 5 per cent in the first half of this year and then go down to 4.4 per cent by December.
But the market could be wrong. US inflation could pick up again, driven by its largest component, services – which are still high-priced – but also by the re-emergence of supply chain problems because of soaring Covid-19 infections in China; the rise of re-shoring, which will add to costs; and the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine war, which will continue to interrupt food and energy supplies.
If inflation proves stickier than expected, interest rates could remain higher for longer – a tail risk that could cause markets to re-price downwards.
Liquidity strains and volatility
Another risk – important because it was not mentioned in the Fed’s previous survey conducted in January-April 2022 – is described as “market liquidity strains and volatility”.
One big danger here is the drying up of liquidity in some sovereign debt markets, as happened in Britain in September 2022 after the launch of the “mini-budget” by the government of then Prime Minister Liz Truss.
The budget contained £45 billion (S$72.7 billion) worth of unfunded tax cuts and energy subsidies costing £60 billion. The financial markets figured this would mean huge borrowings by the government, which would require massive issuance of government bonds.
With their supply set to skyrocket – aided by quantitative tightening by the Bank of England, which also involves bond sales – bond prices fell sharply, inducing mass selling, especially by pension funds, to the point where there were hardly any buyers.
The Bank of England was forced to step in to deal with this liquidity crisis through an emergency bond-buying programme. A similar crisis could occur in other major economies – including the US, where government borrowing is also on the rise and the Fed is shrinking its balance sheet by selling its holdings of securities.
If other holders of US government bonds also become sellers, a liquidity crisis could be triggered. This has happened before, soon after the outbreak of Covid-19, when the demand for US dollars soared amid a collapse of world trade and the drying up of US dollar inflows.
Foreign governments rushed to sell their holdings of US Treasuries to get the dollars they needed, triggering a crisis similar to what happened in Britain, forcing the Fed to step in and buy up US$1 trillion worth of Treasuries.
A liquidity crisis could also happen in the corporate bond market if companies issuing high-yield bonds to roll over their debts are faced with a shortage of buyers. The market could freeze up – as it did in late 2018 after the last interest rate hiking cycle – and trigger a wave of defaults.
An environment of rising interest rates and quantitative tightening, which we are in now, increases the chances of this happening. The tail risk here is mass bankruptcies in the corporate sector, which will come as a rude shock to financial markets.
As interest rate hikes continue and economic conditions weaken, corporate credit ratings could get downgraded, pushing companies whose bonds were previously rated as investment grade into junk territory, which will force fund managers to dump those companies’ bonds and stocks, leading to a downward spiral of defaults, more downgrades and more defaults.
This could impact under-regulated non-banks such as finance companies, money-market funds and venture firms, which have also financed a lot of companies, and even lead to a systemic crisis – a tail risk so far not priced in.
A debt crash
In an engaging, if somewhat depressing, conversation with DBS chief economist Taimur Baig on the “Kopi Time” podcast recently, the economist Nouriel Roubini, aka “Dr Doom”, warned that higher interest rates could trigger a debt crash.
He noted that public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is running at 350 per cent of GDP globally, over three times that in the 1970s, when the last major rate-hiking cycle took place.
With US public debt at a record 120 per cent of GDP (compared to around 33 per cent of GDP in the 1970s), a 5 per cent interest rate would mean that interest payments alone would amount to 6 per cent of GDP every year. It would be impossible for any government to cut spending or raise taxes to cover that expense.
Corporate debt is also high, and its distressed component rose 300 per cent in 2022, according to Bloomberg.
So, whereas it was possible for the 1970s Fed to keep raising rates until inflation was quelled, the current Fed would foment a major debt crisis if it tried to do the same.
Dr Roubini predicted that despite its hawkish rhetoric, the Fed would eventually “wimp out” of raising interest rates sufficiently to bring inflation down to its 2 per cent target, which suggests that higher-than-target inflation will be with us for longer than we think – a negative for the markets.
Russia-Ukraine and China-Taiwan
Another highly rated set of tail risks is geopolitical. Two risks in particular stand out. One is an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. The big risk here is the possible use of nuclear weapons by a desperate Russian regime. A November 2022 investor sentiment survey by UBS also flagged the danger of an accidental escalation caused by, for example, a stray missile strike on Poland’s border with Ukraine, leading to Nato being dragged into the war.
A lesser geopolitical risk cited in the Fed survey is a military or political conflict between China and Taiwan and a subsequent intervention by the US, “which would further disrupt global supply chains and weigh heavily on investor sentiment”. This seems a very low-probability event, but would be catastrophic for markets, as well as Asian economies.
Higher energy prices are another big risk cited by about half of the respondents to the Fed survey. Oil prices have corrected to around US$80 per barrel from their high of close to US$120 early in 2022 and gas prices have also moderated.
But the declines may be short-lived, especially if China’s economy picks up in the second half of 2023, the Russia-Ukraine war drags on and supplies remain tight. Energy stocks were among the few places investors could take shelter in 2022, and this may continue in 2023.
Lesser risks (cited by 30 per cent or less of survey respondents) include a recession in Europe, more supply chain disruptions, the rising value of the US dollar and risks in emerging economies.
Of these, a recession in Europe is widely expected by most economists and is probably already priced into markets. But supply chain disruptions could intensify, especially with Covid-19 infections spreading rapidly through China, which could affect workplaces and logistical facilities, at least in the first half of 2023.
The value of the US dollar as indicated by the US dollar index has moderated since September 2022, but could climb again in the face of “safe-haven” demand as economic and financial conditions deteriorate.
A stronger US dollar would in turn hurt emerging economies by depressing their currencies and raising their inflation rates as well as their costs of servicing dollar-denominated debts.
A possible tail risk not covered in the Fed survey, which was conducted before China lifted its zero-Covid policy, is the consequences of this abrupt U-turn.
With Covid-19 infections spreading fast among an under-vaccinated population, the disruption of not only supply chains but economic activity generally could be severe.
The International Monetary Fund’s managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned last week that the next couple of months could be tough for China, and its GDP growth rate in 2023 is likely to be at or below global growth for the first time in 40 years.
However, once Covid-19 becomes endemic in China and herd immunity sets in, hopefully by the second half of 2023, the positive effects of the re-opening of its economy could be as strong as they were elsewhere.
There could be other upside surprises for markets: inflation continuing to fall, which would enable the Fed to pause its rate hiking sooner than we now expect; unexpected rate cuts in response to a financial crisis; a weakening US dollar; no recession in the US, which would limit declines in earnings and reduce the chances of mass bankruptcies; a faster-than-expected normalisation of supply chains; and the end of the war in Ukraine.
But these, like the tail risks, are also low-probability events. So, let’s hope that at least some of them materialise, while preparing for the worst.