Bees, bananas, clams and Covid-19 – why they matter in our last chance to save a vital global asset

Biodiversity underpins humanity’s survival but is under growing threat. A recent UN pact is a major step in damage control, but will it be enough?

Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
French Minister of Foreign Trade Olivier Becht (centre) visiting a banana plantation near Tiassale in the Ivory Coast, on Oct 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

You probably think of honey spread on warm, buttery toast when you picture honeybees. Fair enough; these insects are indeed important to us as producers of this gooey goodness. But the greatest importance of honeybees lies not in their hives but in their overlooked yet essential ecological roles.

They – and a range of other insects, including butterflies, moths and bumblebees – are crop pollinators, a source of food for other creatures and nutrient recyclers, making them vital for the proper functioning of all ecosystems. But this critical link in the web of life on earth is under existential threat, with grave implications for all creatures big and small, including humans.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top