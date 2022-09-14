Users of iPhones on latest operating system urged to install new security patch

SINGAPORE - Users of iPhones on the latest operating system have been urged by the authorities to immediately install a software update that fixes a critical security vulnerability.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Wednesday that the vulnerability could allow hackers to hack smartphones on iOS 16 using malware.

It noted that Apple had released a patch on Monday to fix this flaw.

The iPhone 8 and later models are affected.

CSA told The Straits Times it has not received any reports of devices in Singapore being hacked due to the flaw.

ST understands that Apple released iOS 16 for download only on Monday, and it is unlikely that most iPhone owners here would have updated their devices.

In security updates posted on its website on Monday, Apple said devices on the older iOS 15.7 and iPad OS 15.7, as well as users of some Mac computers, are also affected by the vulnerability.

The company said hackers may also be taking advantage of the flaw, but did not disclose further information.

It had also released patches on Monday to fix the vulnerability.

Affected devices are iPhone models dating back to iPhone 6S, all iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, iPod touch (7th generation), and Mac computers on certain operating systems.

On Wednesday, CSA said users of these devices should also immediately install the software updates.

The patches follow earlier ones released by Apple last month to address vulnerabilities that might have also allowed hackers to take control of devices.