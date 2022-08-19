Users of Google's Chrome browser advised to install security update immediately

SINGAPORE - Users of Google's Chrome browser on Windows, Mac and Linux computers are advised to install the latest update immediately, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) said on Thursday (Aug 18).

Google has rolled out a security update to its Chrome browser that addresses multiple vulnerabilities.

The 11 flaws include a high-severity one, which is being exploited "in the wild," the tech giant said in its update notes on Tuesday (Aug 16).

Google did not provide further information about the vulnerabilities.

"Users are also encouraged to enable the automatic update function in Chrome to ensure that their software is updated promptly," CSA added.