Bigger, sharper displays and laser projectors dominate CES 2022

LAS VEGAS - TV makers are rolling out ever larger displays with recent advances in digital technologies, catering to consumers' demand for bigger screens.

While OLED screens are mostly offered in 50- to 70-inch sizes currently, recent advances in manufacturing techniques have allowed even larger panels to be made without compromising image quality or pushing cost to unfeasible levels.

At CES 2022, the latest edition of the world's biggest tech show, Korean electronics giant LG, whose subsidiary LG Display is known for supplying OLED panels to other brands, announced the world's largest OLED TV at 97-inch.

Over the last two years, 65-inch and 75-inch TVs have shown rapid growth, according to Hisense USA's senior director of product and brand marketing Douglas Kern.

The TV market as a whole saw 7 per cent growth over that period in the 65-inch and above category, he told a press conference on Tuesday (Jan 4) at CES 2022.

"Hisense experienced this industry trend directly and grew US unit sales in the 65-inch and above category by 41 per cent year on year," Mr Kern added.

But users without the space for such mammoth screens have not been forgotten. LG also announced the world's smallest OLED TV with a new 42-inch model - also a world-first - made for more compact homes.

LG and Hisense were among the brands that held press conferences on Tuesday announcing their latest products that will debut at CES this year, which officially opens on Wednesday and will run till Friday.

Other brands like Samsung, Panasonic and Sony also announced a slew of new TVs and gaming monitors on Tuesday. Here are some highlights.

1. LG launches world's biggest - and smallest - OLED TVs

OLED TVs have been gaining popularity over traditional LCD displays in recent years, promising better image quality thanks to their self-lit pixels.

But this comes with higher pricetags and more limited screen size options for OLED displays compared with the older LCD technology, due to a more complex manufacturing process.

This year, LG is offering consumers more options in the high-end TV market with the launch of its new G2 series models, including a new 83-inch model and a massive 97-inch model.

The G2 series previously consisted of 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch options.