Hyundai, Samsung CES 2022 showcases to offer a glimpse of the metaverse

LAS VEGAS - The metaverse may not be here yet, but it is closer than most people think as all the "building blocks" for it are already present and being used in the tech industry today, said the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) vice-president of research Steve Koenig on Monday (Jan 3).

The building blocks cited include cloud technology, 5G wireless connectivity, and cryptocurrencies or virtual currencies, which are increasingly being accepted.

Recent innovations in haptics and volumetric video capture - a technique that captures objects and spaces in three dimensions and in real time - will also spur the development of the metaverse.

The next step is to take these technologies and assemble them into a cohesive product or experience, Mr Koenig said.

He was speaking to the press at a media preview event ahead of CES 2022, the latest edition of the world's biggest tech show which opens on Wednesday (Jan 5) in Las Vegas and runs till Friday.

The metaverse was one of several emerging trends Mr Koenig highlighted in a presentation on the future of the industry.

Defining it as "the next generation of the Internet that will convey increasingly immersive digital experiences", Mr Koenig said the metaverse will become "inextricably linked with our physical reality" over the next 10 to 20 years.

But while popular media like the book and movie franchise Ready Player One often associate the concept of the metaverse with gaming, real life applications may lean more towards business applications.

A look at how virtual reality (VR) technology evolved will offer a glimpse of how the metaverse may eventually be used.

VR technology, which initially attracted attention as a new gaming platform, found real-world business use for purposes like immersive training and visualising building plans.

"We'll start to see virtualised conferences, training seminars as well as metaverse social media activities that are consumer-facing," Mr Koenig said.

A number of exhibitors at CES 2022 will showcase experiences and products that offer a glimpse at how the metaverse is starting to coalesce.