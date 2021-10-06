Asean-S'pore centre for training national cyber-security teams opens new campus

SINGAPORE - A training centre for Asean national teams responding to cyber-security incidents officially opened a new campus in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 6).

The Asean-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence also seeks to strengthen Asean member states' cyber-security strategy development, legislation and research capabilities.

The opening of the centre's new campus in North Bridge Road was announced by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo at the Asean Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity. The conference was held at the Marina Bay Sands integrated resort.

The centre was first announced in 2018. Its main North Bridge Road campus began operations in April last year but the official opening was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Another training facility for the centre located in Temasek Polytechnic opened earlier in October 2019.

The Asean-Singapore centre expands on the Republic's $10 million Asean Cyber Capacity Programme to build the cyber-security capabilities of officials from the 10 Asean member states.

About $30 million has been earmarked to fund the Asean-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence for five years until 2023.

The centre provides technical training for the national Computer Emergency Response Teams that respond to cyber-security incidents in Asean countries.

It also promotes the sharing of publicly accessible information on cyber threats and attacks, as well as best practices, among these teams.

The centre also functions like a cyber think-tank, conducting research and training in areas such as international law, cyber strategy, legislation, cyber norms and other cyber-security policy issues.

Virtual cyber defence training and exercises are conducted by the centre too.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) works with cyber-security experts and trainers to design and deliver programmes at the Asean-Singapore centre.

The agency also collaborates with Asean members and dialogue partners, as well as other international partners on this.

So far, the centre and the Asean Cyber Capacity Programme have worked with over 40 partners from the public and private sectors, academia and non-governmental organisations.

More than 30 programmes attended by over 900 senior officials from Asean and beyond have been delivered by the centre and programme.

Of these, 12 programmes have moved online since May last year due to travel restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.