New regional cyber security centre to boost defence against online threats

SINGAPORE - Amid the mounting threat of cyber attacks, Asean countries will collaborate more to bolster the region's defences against online threats through a new regional cyber security centre announced on Tuesday (Sept 18).

The Asean-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence was among the cyber security announcements Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean made at the opening of the third annual Singapore International Cyber Week, held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

From now till Dec 18, cyber security companies can submit proposals to the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) to provide services to five large-scale organisations that have communicated their needs to CSA, through an Industry Call for Innovation which Mr Teo announced.

There will also be a new Government Bug Bounty Programme to invite experts to "hack" into the Government's online systems and identify vulnerabilities, he said.

In his opening speech, Mr Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, said that cyber attacks are inevitable. He gave the example of Singapore's worst data breach back in July, when an advanced persistent threat group attacked healthcare group SingHealth and stole the private data of 1.5 million patients.

"Cyber attacks are no longer a question of if, but when. They are becoming more common all over the world as we digitalise our societies and economies," he said.

"Cyber attacks are also causing more serious harm, by disrupting essential services, blocking access to critical information and even shutting down government agencies. The threat faced by all countries is real."

Mr Teo said that the new regional cyber security centre will train Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) across Asean member states by increasing their technical expertise and cyber incident response skills. The centre will also promote Cert-to-Cert open-source information sharing.

It will strengthen Asean members' cyber strategy development, legislation and research capabilities as well.

The centre will expand on the existing Asean Cyber Capacity Programme, a $10 million investment that Singapore made in 2016 to build cyber capabilities for officials from Asean member states involving governments, industry and academic partners. More than 140 officials from all Asean countries have benefited from the programme, said Mr Teo.

He added that more details about the new centre will be outlined on Wednesday by Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity S. Iswaran.

Regarding the CSA's Industry Call for Innovation, Mr Teo said that the agency has consolidated inputs from five participating organisations into challenge statements that cyber security service companies can refer to when submitting proposals for their services.

The five organisations are Ascendas-Singbridge, PacificLight Power, Singapore LNG Corporation, Singapore Press Holdings and SMRT Corporation.

In a release on Tuesday, CSA said proposals for this call must be submitted before Dec 18 and should be ready for testing and deployment within a year. Cyber security companies with shortlisted proposals will be invited to discuss their ideas with the participating organisations.

Selected solutions that fulfil the eligibility criteria may also be awarded with Proof-of-Concept (POC) funding of up to $500,000 under CSA's Co-innovation and Development POC Scheme, the agency added.

On the Government Bug Bounty Programme, Mr Teo said that these ethical computer hackers and experts, known as "white-hat hackers", will test out the Government's systems to help identify the Government's cyber blind spots and benchmark its defences against global hackers, as well as create a community of cyber defenders here.

He said: "This builds a shared sense of collective ownership over the cyber security of our systems, which is vital to achieve our Smart Nation goals."

The Singapore International Cyber Week runs till Thursday.