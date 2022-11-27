Money, followers lost: S’pore users lament long wait to recover hacked social media accounts

SINGAPORE - Sporting goods chain Weston Singapore lost access to half a million followers overnight when its Facebook account was hijacked by hackers in September.
But despite making multiple reports to Meta, Weston SG seems no closer to reclaiming its account, even though it has been more than two months since the hack.
Mr Ami Chopra, sales director of the family-run franchise, said he is concerned that Meta is taking such a long time to recognise that his business account has been hijacked.
Each day, the hackers post content that is unrelated to sports, including videos of a belly dancer and another of an orangutan groping a woman. As the spam content is written in Thai, it is not clear if there has been any ransom note left by the hackers to reclaim the account.
Mr Ami, 43, said on Thursday: “Why is it so difficult to get back my account when it is so obvious that we have been hacked? If the recovery process is like this for all hacked accounts, it is a free-for-all for scammers.”
He added: “It is hard to gauge how important Facebook is to us. We thought of creating a new account, but how do you replace 500,000 followers that we have brought in over the years?”
Losing a social media account is an inconvenience to some individuals, but to enterprise users, these takeovers have cost them an arm and a leg, in marketing terms. Many are forced to rebuild or rethink their publicity strategies as they are abruptly cut off from thousands of followers.
Those interviewed have been unable to access their accounts for weeks and questioned why Meta seemed to be doing next to nothing.
The Identity Threat Resource Centre, an American organisation that helps people respond to hacks, said reports of account takeovers jumped more than 1,000 per cent in the past year. The majority of business victims lost earnings from those accounts, it reported. Hacked.com also said it has served more than twice as many customers since 2021.
The police have also warned of such takeovers here. They said in November that they had received at least 110 reports of social media accounts being hacked in 2022. These included businesses that lost their accounts after being duped into clicking on a phishing link and handing over their credentials to fraudsters posing as potential customers.
Mr Ami noted that he had not activated two-factor authentication (2FA) for his accounts. He believes the hackers could have exploited this to gain access to his personal account, which is linked to his business account for Weston SG – a three-generation family business that began selling sporting goods in the 1940s.
Freelance motorsport photographer Muhammad Syukri Mohd Salim, 24, had to build up his online photography portfolio from scratch after he was locked out of his Facebook account in October. His Instagram account, with 6,000 followers, had also been deleted by the hackers.
The account, filled with around 1,000 pictures of motorbikes and racing events photographed over five years, was followed by enthusiasts and clients. Many of them would contact him with photo-shoot opportunities through his account, contributing to Mr Syukri’s earnings of up to $3,000 each month.
While he has encountered phishing links on social media, he said he was certain he had not clicked on any. He had also secured his accounts with 2FA.
Mr Syukri said: “Once it sunk in that I’d lost my account, I cried. This is my rice bowl, I spent five years growing these accounts.”
Shortly after reporting the incident to Facebook, he received an alert from the platform that read: “We’ve seen unusual activity on your account. This may mean that someone has used your account without your knowledge.”
He has made multiple attempts to report the takeover, each time serviced by one of Meta’s bots which would inform him that it is unable to support his request. “It keeps going in circles,” said Mr Syukri.
Meta’s recovery services have been criticised by users who were hacked – they lose online connections and years’ worth of likes, comments and other online interactions.
Civil servant Tan Wei Jie, 25, fell for an impersonation scam on Nov 17 and mistakenly gave fraudsters access to his Instagram account. A fraudster impersonating a secondary school friend claimed she needed Mr Tan’s help to recover her “hacked” account by switching the e-mail linked to his account with hers temporarily, to which Mr Tan complied.
But soon, the fraudsters locked him out of his account and littered his feed with spam posts.
His followers came to his aid to report the spam posts. But they found that there was no option to alert Instagram that the account had been hacked via options to report an issue, said Mr Tan.
It is unclear if reporting spam posts by a hacked account will result in unwanted implications for the account’s original user, delaying the recovery process.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Meta spokesman said the firm could not facilitate the account recovery process due to privacy considerations, adding that it will contact users directly.
She said online phishing techniques are not unique to Meta and directed users to its support pages. Meta will never request a user’s password via e-mail or direct messages, the spokesman added.
Mr Ami said the hack prompted Weston SG to speed up the launch of its TikTok page in November to reach out to more online audiences ahead of the launch of its new outlet at Queensway Shopping Centre.
“I realised after the hack that we also need to evolve to appeal to younger audiences. We didn’t want to keep paying Facebook money to boost our posts, so it was important to diversify our social media,” he said.
Mr Syukri managed to regroup about 1,300 followers on his spare account, @syuksj.official, after friends helped him to spread the word that his original account had been hijacked.
He said: “After I posted online that I got hacked, a lot of people shared it. I didn’t expect it.
“But without the same number of followers as before, I am not sure if my services will be worth as much to new clients... But this does not stop me from continuing to do what I love.”
What to do if your Instagram account is hacked
Those whose Instagram accounts have been hacked will receive an e-mail that will alert them to a change in the e-mail address, and request to undo this change by clicking “secure my account”, said Meta.
When asked, the social media company’s spokesman pointed to existing literature on reporting social media takeovers.
Users can request for a login link to their e-mail or phone to help confirm their ownership of the account. If this does not work, users can request support from Instagram directly and be informed of the next steps, said Meta.
Support officers from Meta will ask for the contact information of those affected and the type of device that was used when the account was created.
Meta added: “If you request support for an account with photos of you, you’ll be asked to take a video selfie of yourself to help us confirm your identity.”
For more information, visit instagram.com/hacked