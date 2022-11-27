Money, followers lost: S’pore users lament long wait to recover hacked social media accounts

SINGAPORE - Sporting goods chain Weston Singapore lost access to half a million followers overnight when its Facebook account was hijacked by hackers in September.

But despite making multiple reports to Meta, Weston SG seems no closer to reclaiming its account, even though it has been more than two months since the hack.

Mr Ami Chopra, sales director of the family-run franchise, said he is concerned that Meta is taking such a long time to recognise that his business account has been hijacked.

Each day, the hackers post content that is unrelated to sports, including videos of a belly dancer and another of an orangutan groping a woman. As the spam content is written in Thai, it is not clear if there has been any ransom note left by the hackers to reclaim the account.

Mr Ami, 43, said on Thursday: “Why is it so difficult to get back my account when it is so obvious that we have been hacked? If the recovery process is like this for all hacked accounts, it is a free-for-all for scammers.”

He added: “It is hard to gauge how important Facebook is to us. We thought of creating a new account, but how do you replace 500,000 followers that we have brought in over the years?”

Losing a social media account is an inconvenience to some individuals, but to enterprise users, these takeovers have cost them an arm and a leg, in marketing terms. Many are forced to rebuild or rethink their publicity strategies as they are abruptly cut off from thousands of followers.

Those interviewed have been unable to access their accounts for weeks and questioned why Meta seemed to be doing next to nothing.

The Identity Threat Resource Centre, an American organisation that helps people respond to hacks, said reports of account takeovers jumped more than 1,000 per cent in the past year. The majority of business victims lost earnings from those accounts, it reported. Hacked.com also said it has served more than twice as many customers since 2021.

The police have also warned of such takeovers here. They said in November that they had received at least 110 reports of social media accounts being hacked in 2022. These included businesses that lost their accounts after being duped into clicking on a phishing link and handing over their credentials to fraudsters posing as potential customers.

Mr Ami noted that he had not activated two-factor authentication (2FA) for his accounts. He believes the hackers could have exploited this to gain access to his personal account, which is linked to his business account for Weston SG – a three-generation family business that began selling sporting goods in the 1940s.

Freelance motorsport photographer Muhammad Syukri Mohd Salim, 24, had to build up his online photography portfolio from scratch after he was locked out of his Facebook account in October. His Instagram account, with 6,000 followers, had also been deleted by the hackers.

The account, filled with around 1,000 pictures of motorbikes and racing events photographed over five years, was followed by enthusiasts and clients. Many of them would contact him with photo-shoot opportunities through his account, contributing to Mr Syukri’s earnings of up to $3,000 each month.

While he has encountered phishing links on social media, he said he was certain he had not clicked on any. He had also secured his accounts with 2FA.