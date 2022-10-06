Hackers hijack Facebook page of football apparel chain Weston Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Facebook account of football apparel chain Weston Singapore was taken over by hackers, the company said on Instagram on Thursday evening.

Videos of a belly dancer and an orangutan touching a woman inappropriately were posted on Weston Singapore's Facebook page before the company alerted its followers on Instagram at around 5pm that its account was hacked.

The company said: "Dear customers, our Facebook page has been hacked.

"Please do not respond to any messages that are coming from the page. Thank you for your understanding and we apologise for the inconvenience."

The demands of the hackers were not made clear.

The Straits Times has contacted Weston Singapore for comment.

The account now contains posts not related to football dating back to Sept 12, attracting suspicion from netizens, who asked in the comments section if the account had been hacked.

It is not clear when the site administrators learnt about the hack.

The posts include in-game footage from video game League Of Legends, a TikTok video of a woman falling from her chair and a five-minute sketch in Thai.

The Facebook page's banner image was also changed at around 5pm to a group photo bearing words in Thai.