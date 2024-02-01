Hackers drain $150 million from Ripple boss’ crypto wallets

Even the boss of a crypto payment firm is not immune to cybertheft.

On Jan 31, more than US$110 million (S$150 million) worth of tokens were drained from several personal crypto wallets belonging to Ripple’s co-founder Chris Larsen.

He confirmed the case on X, formerly Twitter, after an analyst known as ZachXBT reported the theft on the social media platform.

Both did not elaborate on how hackers had gained access to Mr Larsen’s wallets.

According to San Francisco-based news outlet TechCrunch, this was the largest crypto heist in 2024 so far, and the 20th largest crypto theft to date.

While the amount of global funds stolen via crypto hacking fell by more than 50 per cent to US$1.7 billion in 2023 compared with 2022, the number of individual hacking incidents rose by 5.5 per cent in the same period, a report by blockchain research firm Chainalysis said.