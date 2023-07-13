Singapore lose to Argentina in FIFAe Nations Cup’s round of 16, but feel proud of historic feat

SINGAPORE – A must-win tie against football powerhouses Brazil may seem a daunting task, but Singapore’s Amraan Gani and Syakir “Kun” Abdul Rauf pulled it off at the FIFAe Nations Cup on Wednesday.

They beat the defending champions 2-1 in their last Group C match at the tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to secure a historic place in the round of 16 against Group A winners Argentina.

On Thursday night, the Singaporeans bowed out against defensively solid Argentina after losing 1-0 in the first leg and drawing 0-0 in the second. They will take home US$20,000 (S$26,500) for their efforts.

But the team can take pride in reaching the knockout stage for the first time, which prompted Amraan to say: “It was a very proud moment for us, especially since it’s the first time we made it this far and to put Singapore on the map.

“It is an amazing feeling and achievement for our country.”

They had also beaten top-ranked Brazil 3-1 earlier, besides wins over Spain and Portugal, and had to beat the South Americans again on Wednesday to advance by finishing fourth in the six-team group, which was topped by Brazil.