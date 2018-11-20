Tech review: HyperX Cloud Flight

The Cloud Flight is the first wireless gaming headset from HyperX, the gaming arm of PC system memory maker Kingston.

Design wise, the headset looks like the budget Cloud Stinger that we previously reviewed.

Given that it is three times more expensive than the Cloud Stinger, I was expecting something something more luxurious. But the Cloud Flight is made almost entirely of plastic, apart from the adjustable steel sliders that connect the headband to the ear cups.

The ear cups are equipped with memory foams and are 90-degrees rotatable, which makes it easy to fold the headset for storage. However, it will still take up a sizeable volume in your bag like most over-ear headphones do.

At the rear of the left ear cup is a power button. At the earcup's bottom is the microphone and micro-USB charging ports, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting to mobile devices. On the right ear cup's bottom is a handy volume dial.

Included in the box is a detachable microphone, 3.5mm audio cable and 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle.

The ear cups' rubberised exterior bears the HyperX logo, which can be illuminated only in red. Double tap the power button to toggle through the three illumination modes - On, Off and Breathing.

TECH SPECS

PRICE: $240 CONNECTIVITY: 2.4GHz, 3.5mm jack WEIGHT: 315g (with microphone)

You can also tap on the exterior of the left ear cup to mute or unmute the microphone.

I found the Cloud Flight comfortable to wear. While the ear cups block out most outside noise, I found my ears getting warm after a while even in an air-conditioned room.

Setting it up is a cinch. Plug the USB dongle into your PC or PS4, power up the Cloud Flight and you are ready to go. I didn't encounter any lag when using the headset wirelessly.

Whether it was used in wireless or wired modes, the Cloud Flight worked flawlessly. Equipped with a 50mm neodymium magnet dynamic stereo driver per side, the audio performance is superb.

And whether playing action role-playing games like Diablo III or first-person shooters like OverWatch and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on my gaming PC, the Cloud Flight delivered clear dialogues and realistic bullets' screeches.

There is no overbearing bass here. However, the bass may not be as "thumpy" as some gamers prefer.

RATING

FEATURES: 3/5 DESIGN: 3/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: 4/5 VALUE FOR MONEY: 4/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Also, the microphone is rather insensitive. I have to position it really close to my mouth to be heard by others.

Battery life is rated at 13hr with the illuminated logo turned on and 30hr when the logo is turned off. I didn't game for 13hr but the battery level dropped to 80 per cent after around 3hr. So it sounds about right.

Verdict: The HyperX Cloud Flight is an excellent no-frills, easy-to-use and reliable wireless gaming headset.