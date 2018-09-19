Quality audio at a wallet-friendly price

At under $60, HyperX's new Cloud Stinger Core is a steal for the quality it delivers and an excellent choice for the average gamer keen on getting a headset.

The Cloud Stinger Core is one of two new offerings from HyperX, the gaming division of American company Kingston Technology.

Its other new headset, the Cloud Flight, received rave reviews for its impressive 30-hour battery life, but not everyone can stomach its $240 price tag.

Thankfully, the Cloud Stinger Core presents an affordable alternative that does not skimp on quality.

The headset's directional 40mm drivers were good enough for me to be fully immersed in whatever game I was testing it with.

Be it the swelling orchestral music of God Of War, the movements of my enemies on Overwatch or the sounds of New York City on the latest Spider-Man game, the audio output's clear treble and strong bass did not disappoint and I could not find anything to complain about.

Setting up the headset was a simple matter of plugging it into the controller of my PS4. The placement of the volume control along the wire makes it easy to adjust the sound.

The swivelling microphone is standard and the people I was speaking with found no major interference from their end. Whilethe audio is not perfect and my voice did not sound as crisp as some microphones in the market, I was more than satisfied with the quality, given it costs only $59.

SPECS

PRICE: $59 CONNECTIVITY: 3.5mm headphone jack WEIGHT: 215g

RATING FEATURES: 5/5 DESIGN: 4/5 PERFORMANCE: 4/5 BATTERY LIFE: - VALUE FOR MONEY: 5/5 OVERALL: 4/5

Visually, the headset is made for the PS4 and it shows - the colour scheme complements the console well, although it also works with the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The affordability of the headset is likely due to the fact that it is made mostly of plastic. I have no issue with this, especially as it seems quite durable. I had no qualms twisting it and did not feel like I have to be careful when handling it.

As far as comfort goes, the Cloud Stinger Core feels great after hours of use, with its well-padded earcups with thick foam pads.

But while it fits well, its clunky size and the fact that it cannot be folded show that this headset is meant to be used at home.

• Verdict: The wallet-friendly price makes HyperX's Cloud Stinger Core a great choice for quality sound and PS4 owners without a headset could consider getting this for its value.