Women’s ice hockey is breaking the ice ceiling

NEW YORK – New sports leagues come and go. Most are barely noticed as they play to diehards in relative obscurity or until they fold. For years, that’s been the unfortunate fate of women’s professional hockey in North America. Despite strong ratings during the Olympics and thriving girls’ and women’s college hockey in Canada and the United States, the sport has never broken through commercially.

On Jan 1, the six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League, or PWHL, debuted with the intent of changing that narrative. Thanks to a billionaire investor, media deals and the very best athletes in the sport, the PWHL has already sold out arenas, set attendance records and drawn millions of viewers. It’s a success built upon a simple idea: treat women athletes like professionals, and sports fans will watch them.

Recently, I visited the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, home of the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild, to have a look at the PWHL for myself. Minnesota was up against New York, and the match-up was enticing: Of the 12 starting players, there were 12 Olympic gold and silver medals between them. Despite sub-zero temperatures outdoors, there were nearly 8,000 fans in the seats, a large percentage of them wearing jerseys representing their girls’ high school and other youth hockey programs.

Getting to that point wasn’t easy for a sport that’s historically associated with men. Minnesota, which likes to think of itself as the “State of Hockey”, didn’t sanction girls’ high school hockey until 1994. It was the first state to do so. In a sign of repressed demand, a startling 24 schools offered programs that first year, and it’s continued to grow since then.

Last year, there were 15,355 registered girls hockey players in Minnesota.

That enthusiasm, which has been replicated across Canada and especially on the East Coast of the US, drives the passion for world-class women’s hockey.

Despite the lousy start time, the 2022 star-studded Olympic gold finals between the US and Canadian women’s national teams drew an average of 3.54 million viewers in the US and over 2 million in Canada, more than any NHL game up to that point in the 2021-2022 season.

In theory, at least, it shouldn’t be hard to translate that kind of fan demand into a profitable and popular women’s professional league. But over the years, women’s professional hockey leagues have started and failed in large part because they simply weren’t very professional.

Among the most obvious problems was athlete pay – or the lack of it. Rather than spending their time training, players – even world-class ones – often held down jobs off the ice. Meanwhile, teams often played in facilities that didn’t exactly convey world-class professionalism, including rec centres and shopping malls. Finally, there were few – if any – opportunities for fans to tune in or stream these games.

What broadcaster is going to buy rights to a league staged in rec centres?

Fixing these problems would require someone with cash, patience and sports savvy.

In June 2023, Mark Walter, founder and chief executive officer of Guggenheim Partners and principal owner and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers, decided to give it a shot. Working with tennis legend Billie Jean King, he bought out an existing women’s hockey league and negotiated a collective bargaining agreement for a new league with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association. Under its terms, the average salary on each PWHL team is US$55,000 (S$73,700), with a requirement for teams to sign at least six top players to deals worth at least US$80,000 per year.

The money is significant: For the first time, many North American women’s hockey players are closer to being able to afford to be full-time professionals.