Storm of shot-making takes Aryna Sabalenka to second straight Australian Open title

MELBOURNE – The meteorological bureau may not have a record of it, but the weather at Rod Laver Arena on Jan 27 night was decidedly turbulent. It involved a Belarusian force of nature, who first blew away her rival and then blew a kiss to the heavens.

The Australian Open women’s defending champion is 1.82m and wields a racket like a blacksmith’s hammer. She hits, sparks fly and wonderful things are forged. On Jan 27, it was another Grand Slam title as she dominated China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in 76 minutes in a performance of imperiousness and authority. The young woman from Shiyan has been brave, but the Belarusian was breathtaking.

The glinting Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in her arms at the presentation, Sabalenka threatened to cry, giggled and briefly forgot what she wanted to say. It was the only time on court when she wasn’t in control. In the very first point she hammered a serve and then nailed a backhand. In the third point an ace. In the next game a screaming return. Battering rams sprang to mind.

In five minutes she was up 2-0 and had won eight of nine points. Hurricanes move slower. Next game she went down 0-40 on her serve and a chance offered itself. Zheng could not take it or was it Sabalenka who would not allow it? All match she refused to be broken.

Sabalenka can be mercurial, her emotions running wild, but not on this night. Neither a protestor with a Palestine flag, nor cheerful Chinese fans chanting “jiayou”, interrupted her focus. “Emotionally ready” is how she described herself. “Compared to last year, it’s a completely different me. I’m more controlled.”

Of all the weapons Sabalenka brought to court, the vital one has no numerical measure. Experience. It is tasting big finals, it is discovering composure, it is learning from cruel defeats. In 2023 she led Coco Gauff at the US Open, Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon and Karolina Muchova at the French Open, lost them all and wept and smashed rackets. From pain arrives progress.

On Jan 27, it was Zheng who was hurting, a player of shining promise who said “I could have done much better than that”. Li Na took 19 Grand Slams to make her first final, she has raced there in nine, but it might be consolation on another day. Finals take two weeks to earn and then disappear in a disappointing flash. As she said of that 0-40 opportunity she had: “If you don’t take this chance the match goes away really fast.”

Zheng is being introduced to big-time sport and it is ruthless and exhausting. Off-court Sabalenka and her entourage have preferred a lighter life and she has been signing on her fitness trainer Jason Stacy’s head before matches. But once on court, she transforms.

Her aggression has put her high on the pyramid of power. Martina Navratilova once hit a mighty overhead and tennis writer Bud Collins dubbed Steffi Graf as Fraulein Forehand. Monica Seles smacked the ball at a wicked velocity from both sides and the incomparable Serena Williams accelerated the game even further. It is around that speed zone that Sabalenka functions.

But her game really intimidates in her refusal to back off. Her belief has a rugged beauty and a high skill that only comes from hard labour. Playing her must feel like trying to surf a tsunami for she keeps coming, a game heavy with risk but not hesitancy. Zheng hit more winners (19 to 14) but what counted was the forced errors, where the Belarusian’s precise pace elicited mistakes from the Chinese. Sabalenka had 13, Zheng 32.

Having won the first set, Sabalenka was offered a small gift in the second. In the first game, Zheng hit three double faults to be broken. A stadium in love with her now sighed. The match was sliding away. Zheng looked dejected yet she has given Asia a gift, for this continent rules women’s table tennis and badminton but in tennis we have required a player to follow. Now she has come.

Zheng walks away with a top-10 ranking, Sabalenka with A$3.15 million (S$2.78 million) and respect. A second Grand Slam title has its own forceful weight, it is talent confirmed and consistency demonstrated. “I didn’t want to be that player who wins it and then disappeared,” she said.