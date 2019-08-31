Winning Method in order

RACE 1 (1,600M)

3 Good Runners Way gets the nod in the opener. He's the one to beat with Zac Purton aboard. 1 Gold Velvet has been a winner in this grade. Will run well. 4 Regency Gem impressed in a recent trial under Joao Moreira. 2 Le Panache has shown glimpses of ability and can upset.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

12 Richcity Fortune will roll forward to lead. He's capable of pinching this. 1 Blade Racer put in a career-best fourth at his final appearance last season. 7 Never Better hit a purple patch of form late last season. 8 Golden Cannon is an honest racer and he should be around the mark again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Wishful Thinker returns following an international campaign. This race is suitable. 5 Regency Legend is hard to fault as the unbeaten runner in the field. 7 Styling City has trialled well and remains a big watch. 6 Jolly Banner has been primed for a big first-up run.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Falcon Turbo is a handy galloper and the good gate will ensure he gets every chance. 8 Blastoise made ground from the rear last start. Will run well. 13 Nice Fandango is the likely leader and commands resepct in this grade. 10 Lucky Guy closed nicely under a strong hold in his latest trial.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

2 Pearl Champion will jump from the inside this time and that's an advantage. 4 Royal Racer found form late last season. He's going to be hard to run down. 8 Dashing Dart has been a model of consistency across his career. 11 Casimiro has Moreira in the saddle and can place.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 Dancing Fighter is going to be very hard to beat with Purton aboard. 2 Allied Agility raced away on debut. He's in form. 4 Ka Ying Master got off the mark on debut last season. He will make his own luck. 5 Sunshine Universe is a good candidate for those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Mr Croissant is a serious talent on the rise and has trialled well. Can win this. 3 Golden Sixty has also trialled well and he has the credentials to win. 9 Shimmer And Shine is a handy galloper on his day. He has place claims. 7 New Asia Sunrise could find himself in the money if ridden on the speed.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

5 Easy Go Easy Win comes out of a winless campaign last season. He's ready to win. 2 Fast Most Furious was an eye-catching winner in the final race of last season. 4 King Opie is a consistent customer who is a two-time course and distance winner. 11 Playa Del Puente has trialled well and, with Moreira on, warrants respect.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

7 Winning Method returns following an impressive first campaign. He is in fine order. 1 Multimillion is a model of consistency who is a three-time Class 3 winner. He's a hope. 9 Glenealy Generals performed well first-up last season and can repeat. 3 Jing Jing Win has Purton aboard. He bears close watching.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Unicron Jewellery returns for his fourth season. The soft draw should see him get a charmed run. 5 Cordyceps did everything right last season and was unlucky not to have won more than once. 9 Mongolian Legend performed well at his final run of last season. Watch his price. 7 World Famous was good at a recent trial and can upset.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club