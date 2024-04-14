Wild card Youri Keulen wins Singapore T100 triathlon race

Sam Long (3:22:38) of the United States and Belgium’s Pieter Heemeryck (3:23:30) were second and third in the 100km race (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run).

While a new champion was crowned at the Marina Bay, it was a Sunday to forget for Laidlow and Brownlee, who did not manage to finish the race due to illness and calf problems respectively. The other non-finisher was American Ben Kanute.

It was Keulen who dominated the day at the T100, as he emerged ninth out of the water in 27min 47sec and wrested the lead from Brownlee at the 25km mark of the cycle leg.

Like in Miami, Long was last out of the water again and had to play catch-up throughout. The gritty American climbed to eighth on his bike and then turned on the after-burners in the run.

“I only lost four minutes in the swim and I’ve always been known for biking strong.” said Long.

“And I was just having a super fun day out there and and just in my own zone, in my own process, in the flow state and it just all came together.”

Heemeryck, who finished second behind Olympic gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt in 2023, when the event was known as the Professional Triathlon Organisation Asian Tour, had to settle for third this time.

He said: “Last year I was a little bit better, but yeah, maybe this year it is earlier in the season.

“Not in the shape that I hope to be and it’s a long season, but twice (getting) the podium here so it’s very good. Second and third, maybe next time I’ll have to come back for first.”

Over 6,000 enthusiasts took part in the two-day event in the T100 and dualthlon.

Spectators around the Marina Bay on April 14 would have caught Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling in action in the duathlon relay with his teammates, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and MP Poh Li San.