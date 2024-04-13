Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle overcomes heat, early deficit to win Singapore T100 pro women’s triathlon

SINGAPORE – Racing in her first triathlon of 2024, all Ashleigh Gentle wanted to do on April 13 was to get to the finish line of the Singapore T100 pro women’s race.

After completing her 2km swim and 80km bike segments, the 33-year-old Australian was fourth and trailed Britain’s reigning Ironman world champion Lucy Charles-Barclay by 5min 33sec.

But with a blistering final 18km run averaging 3min 47sec per km, Gentle overtook her competitors one by one, eventually passing Charles-Barclay with 4.1km remaining to claim her first T100 title of 2024.

Gentle, who bagged the winner’s cheque of US$25,000 (S$34,000), told The Sunday Times: “It feels a bit surreal to be honest. It’s probably not how I thought I’ll start the year but I was able to do a race that I guess surprised me a little bit. I’m very happy.”

Gentle, who missed out on the first stop of the T100 season in Miami due to the travelling distance and a conflicting training schedule, clocked 3hr 44min 23sec, 1:35 ahead of Charles-Barclay (3:45:58) while the Netherlands’ Els Visser (3:51:38) came third in a 20-strong field that saw three competitors failing to finish.

While Gentle had also won the race in Singapore last season, when it was known as the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open, she said her latest win was far from straightforward.

Then, she had six races under her belt including in the United States, Andorra and Switzerland. She had won the PTO Asian Open in 3:41:16, more than three minutes quicker than this year’s timing.

“Last year, I was super race fit. I was coming down from altitude with a lot of races under my belt and I felt really comfortable and strong,” said the PTO world No. 2.

“This year was so hard because it was my first race. It’s the same result but the feelings to get this result was so different. It’s just one of those things that athletes got to persevere through no matter what circumstances you’re dealt with.”

Like in 2023, Gentle was among the chasing pack after the 2km swim, behind leader and PTO world No. 3 Charles-Barclay.

From sixth place, she clawed her way back to fourth after the 80km bike section which she described as “depressing and too much to overcome”.