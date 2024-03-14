Ugandan mud wrestlers dream of glory on world stage

MUKONO – In a mud pit ringed off by bamboo poles and two thin yellow ropes, a young Ugandan woman lies face-up after being tossed upside down by her opponent.

She gets a second wind and takes down her rival with one swipe at her feet – to the cheers of dozens of fellow wrestlers watching from the sidelines.

The barefoot youngsters are training in “soft ground wrestling” at the Bumbash Wrestling Academy in the town of Mukono, some 30km west of the capital Kampala, hoping their skills may one day lead to fame and glory.

The sport copies the style of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in the United States.

Like WWE, the Ugandan version is as much theatre as sport, with bouts announced using the gimmicks of American shows and supervised by a referee in a bold black-and-white striped top.

But competitors in Uganda endure spartan training and living conditions.

“The boys and girls here will be tomorrow’s Hulk Hogan and Sasha Banks,” the academy’s brainchild Daniel Bumba said, referring to megastar American wrestlers.

Bumba, 35, founded the school in 2023 with his friend Arthur Asiimwe, 32, and it now has more than 200 trainees, including 30 women.

Nestled in a marshy plot surrounded by eucalyptus trees and yams, the academy features an open-air kitchen next to a two-room office where a 65-inch television set shows footage of training sessions.

In one corner of the ring, a makeshift ladder fashioned from a plank of wood and two sticks is used to gain height and perform spectacular jumps like those in the WWE.

“We were watching those (WWE matches) of the whites but we never knew that one day also we Ugandans could get a chance of having wrestling in Uganda,” said trainee Bridget Nahoba, sporting dyed-red hair.

“The moment I discovered Uganda has a wrestling academy, I had to run very fast, that was my dream come true.”

The 25-year-old former nursing student said she hopes to join the WWE ranks to break down the gender barrier in the male-dominated sport.

Nevia Hope Nabwire, 18, shares similar aspirations.

“I love wrestling. I love Sasha Banks. I want to be like her,” said the former street vendor, who dropped out of school, unable to pay the fees.

The youngsters – determined to escape the poverty of their home villages – train extensively for five days every week.