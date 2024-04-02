‘Thank you for flying our flag high’: PM Lee, Edwin Tong pay tribute to Joseph Schooling

SINGAPORE – Following Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling’s retirement announcement on April 2, tributes have poured in from Singapore’s political leaders, who congratulated him on a successful career and thanked him for his contributions.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong commented on Schooling’s Facebook post announcing his retirement, saying: “Thank you for flying our flag high. All the best for your next chapter!”

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, also said on social media: “As Jo retires today, with a cupboard full of other medals from more than a decade of major competitions, we remember him not for his medals, but for the belief he has given us.

“He has given us an experience we have never had – pride, honour and glory on the world sporting stage with the pinnacle of an Olympic gold, inspiring generations who follow him to aim for the same heady heights and believing in themselves.”

Noting that Tokyo 2020 “did not go as well” for Schooling after he finished last in his heat, Tong said he sat with the swimmer after the race, adding: “What struck me about him was how he took it all on, no excuses, and faced up to his failure. That is also a mark of a true champion.”