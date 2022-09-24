Tennis: Tsitsipas shrugs off fiery Laver Cup protest to give Europe 2-0 lead

LONDON - Stefanos Tsitsipas shrugged off a dramatic on-court protest by a demonstrator who set his arm ablaze to give Team Europe a 2-0 lead against Team World at the Laver Cup on Friday.

The Greek world number six crushed Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 at London's O2 Arena following a tight opening win for Norway's Casper Ruud against Jack Sock.

In the evening session, Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles for the final match of his glittering career.

The long-time rivals, with 42 Grand Slam titles between them, will face American pair Sock and Frances Tiafoe after Andy Murray kicks off the evening session with a singles match against Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Tsitsipas clinched the first set 6-2 before, during the changeover, a spectator ran on to the court and set his arm on fire.

The protester, who was wearing a T-shirt that read "End UK Private Jets", was quickly dragged off the court after water had been poured on his burning arm.

After a brief delay the match resumed, with Tsitsipas looking untroubled.

Tsitsipas, overpowering the Argentine with his brutal forehand, struck 17 winners and committed just six unforced errors to seal victory in 77 minutes.

Earlier, Ruud edged out Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 to put Team Europe 1-0 up after an close-fought opening match.