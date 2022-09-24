Tennis: Laver Cup match briefly halted after protester sets arm on fire on court

A climate change activist protests against UK private jets while lighting his right arm on fire. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
British media reported that the protester (above) was a member of the End UK Private Jets group. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - A man ran on to the court in London's O2 Arena and set his arm on fire on Friday to protest the use of private jets in Britain, briefly halting the Laver Cup meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.

Security personnel acted quickly to drag the man off the court before play resumed following a quick check of the surface which was not damaged during the bizarre incident.

British media reported that the protester was a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide."

Tsitsipas went on to win the match 6-2 6-1 to give Team Europe a 2-0 lead over the Rest Of The World in the competition after Casper Ruud had earlier beaten Jack Sock 6-4 5-7 10-7.

Swiss great Roger Federer is due to take to the court later in the day for the final match of his career, with the 41-year-old partnering his great rival Rafa Nadal to face the American duo of Sock and Frances Tiafoe. REUTERS

