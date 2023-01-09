Tennis: 'Frenemies' Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match before Australian Open

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year’s first Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, has not played since October. He missed the United Cup and also pulled out of warm-up tournaments due to an ankle injury.

Australian Open organisers said “tennis’ most famous frenemies” will play each other at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

“Get set for explosive action as tennis’ most famous frenemies come together on RLA for an exciting practice match,” the Australian Open tweeted on Monday.

Proceeds from the match will go to charity and is a re-run of last year’s Wimbledon final, when Djokovic beat Kyrgios in four sets.

The Serb had said last week that he had discussed playing a practice match with Kyrgios, adding that the Australian wanted shorter sets.

He said: “I wasn’t his favourite guy – let’s take it that way – for many years. But he was one of the very few that stood by me last year, and I respect that and appreciate that.

“In those moments you can actually see who truly supports you and who is by your side and who goes with, I guess, the flow of the society and the pressures that media puts on you.

“He was giving me undivided support in the moments where I was being challenged a lot, and him as an Australian, I respected that a lot.”

The pair were once at loggerheads and had a frosty relationship when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic “boneheaded” and a “tool”.

But Kyrgios defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open, leading to an unexpected friendship blossoming between the two ahead of the Wimbledon final where Djokovic won in four sets.

Meanwhile, players at this month’s Australian Open will not be required to take Covid-19 tests and could play even if they had the virus, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Monday.

The health policy, which Tiley said reflected what was happening in the wider community, is a marked change from strict protocols which surrounded the tournament over the past two years.

The 2021 tournament took place in a biosecure bubble with spectators shut out for several days after an outbreak of the virus in the community, while last year nine-time champion Djokovic was deported because of his stance on vaccines.

“We just wanted to follow what’s currently in the community,” Tiley told reporters at Melbourne Park.

“We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you’re ill, and that our medical staff will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well.”

Cricketer Matt Renshaw continued to play for Australia in a five-day Test match against South Africa in Sydney last week despite testing positive for Covid.

The batsman was isolated from his teammates for the first three days of the match but returned to the home dressing room after several negative tests.

“We’ve made it clear to our players, as well as our staff, if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home,” Tiley added.

“It’s a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to the cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with Covid.”

Melbourne endured some of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world at the height of the pandemic but recommendations have long since replaced mandates as the cornerstone of public health policy in the city. REUTERS, AFP