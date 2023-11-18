Murray withdraws from Britain's Davis Cup squad with injury

Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Britain v Switzerland - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain - September 15, 2023 Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning his match against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Britain v Switzerland - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain - September 15, 2023 Britain's Andy Murray in action during his match against Switzerland's Leandro Riedi
Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from Britain's Davis Cup squad ahead of the finals next week due to a shoulder injury, the Briton said on Saturday, effectively ending his season.

Murray guided Britain to the finals after missing his grandmother's funeral to help his team beat Switzerland in September. Britain play Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga.

"I've picked up a minor shoulder injury, which means I won't be able to take part in the Davis Cup," Murray said in a statement.

"I'm gutted not to be a part of the squad, but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season."

Murray, 36, split with long-time coach Ivan Lendl for a third time earlier this month. REUTERS

