Carlos Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Novak Djokovic awaits in semis

TURIN – Carlos Alcaraz is dreaming of victory at the ATP Finals after setting up a semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev on Nov 17.

His big clash with the Serb, whom he beat in the Wimbledon final this season for his second Grand Slam title, took place a day later – the match started after press time.

Alcaraz came into his debut Finals appearance struggling with form and injury but has warmed up as the tournament has progressed and is now a serious threat in the last four, which features the world’s four top-ranked players.

“Well, it’s just two matches, but at the same time it’s too far away. I have Novak in the semi-final. If I win that match, I have a really tough final,” the 20-year-old Spaniard said after his win over Medvedev of Russia.

“I’m dreaming about winning this tournament. Why not? But I have to play my best first in the semi-final.”

The world No. 2 needed to win to ensure a spot in the semis, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev who had looked hugely impressive in his previous two victories in Turin.

Winning in straight-sets ensured him first place in the Red Group ahead of Medvedev, regardless of the result of the late match which was won 6-4, 6-4 by Germany’s Alexander Zverev against Russian Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz also gained a small measure of revenge for defeat in the US Open semi-finals against Medvedev, who finishes second in the group after having already qualified for the last four on Nov 15.

“I think the most important thing that I did today was to stay strong mentally,” he said during his on-court interview.

“There were a few games on my serve that I was struggling a bit. His return game is amazing and he puts so much pressure on your serve, so I think to stay calm and stay strong mentally in those moments was the key to give myself a chance to win this match.”

Now 65-11 for the 2023 season, Alcaraz is aiming for his seventh title of the year.

He has a burgeoning rivalry with Djokovic as the Spaniard is already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20 and won an epic five-set Wimbledon final against the world No. 1.

His semi-final with Djokovic, who beat Alcaraz on his way to triumph at Roland Garros and in the final at Cincinnati, was expected to be yet another blockbuster.

“Novak is Novak, he is the best player in the world right now, he’s just lost six matches this year so that means he is unbelievable. I’m going to bring my best tennis,” added Alcaraz.