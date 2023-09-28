Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz

ROME – Novak Djokovic has won three out of four Grand Slams in 2023 and has no plans of slowing down at 36, but the world No. 1 also believes the future of tennis is in good hands with young gun Carlos Alcaraz leading the way.

The Serb’s hopes of winning all four Slams in the calendar year were dashed at Wimbledon, where he was beaten in five sets by the 20-year-old Alcaraz with the result being hailed as the changing of the guard in men’s tennis.

However, he bounced back to beat the Spaniard in a thrilling final at Cincinnati before going on to claim a record-equalling 24th Slam at the US Open earlier in September.

“I think tennis, definitely the future is looking good with Carlos leading that field,” Djokovic told Sky Sports during the All Star Match in the build-up to golf’s 44th Ryder Cup.

“We’ve had some thrilling encounters... This year with the final at Wimbledon and also Roland Garros and Cincinnati – that was one of the best three-set matches I’ve ever played.

“It’s great for our sport there are more rivalries happening but rivalries with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal particularly and also with Andy Murray are right up there for me.”

Djokovic and Alcaraz have split their four meetings and the veteran hoped they would continue having matches.

“Hopefully I’ll play him as many times as I played the other guys and that will mean I’ll be playing for years to come. But I doubt that, let’s see how it goes,” the Serb added.

“I’ve had a fantastic year. Grand Slams are the ones that count the most for me at this point of my career, they’re the ones where I want to play my best tennis.

“This year, (winning) three out of four Slams and another final, I couldn’t ask for more.”

World No. 2 Alcaraz, meanwhile, is also relishing his battles with Djokovic.

“We have a really beautiful battle to be world No. 1, especially after the great performance Novak had in America,” he said, referring to Djokovic’s triumphs in Cincinnati and Flushing Meadows.

“Right now he’s No. 1, so I come with extra motivation to try to place first in the race. It’s something that I keep in mind every time I’m training, I think about it in every tournament.

“It’s not mandatory for me to recover it, but we have to set goals for the year. For me, the No. 1 position is one of my main objectives.” REUTERS