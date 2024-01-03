‘Bondi Beach here we come’: Iga Swiatek leads Poland into United Cup semis

PERTH – It is early in the season, but Iga Swiatek is already looking forward to a well-deserved one-day break.

On Jan 3, top-ranked Poland overpowered China, with the world No. 1 four-time Grand Slam champion and Hubert Hurkacz propelling their nation into the United Cup semi-finals with a singles sweep.

The pair of straight-set victories in Perth put the tie out of reach and sent the Poles into a clash against either Norway or France in Sydney.

Hurkacz secured a clinical 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Zhang Zhizhen before Swiatek followed up, winning nine games on the trot at one point to beat Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 6-3 despite losing serve twice.

Afterwards, Swiatek admitted she was eager to get to Sydney as the first nation to qualify for the semi-finals of the 18-nation mixed team tournament.

“Bondi Beach here we come,” said the Pole, who had a surfing lesson on Dec 28 in Perth.

“I’m looking forward to a day off.”

On the win over China and swatting aside Zheng who was the 2023 WTA Most Improved Player, she added: “I’m really happy with my game, and also how the atmosphere in the team is.

“I really feel like we can just be better when we’re together, so for sure playing (with Hurkacz) is an exciting thing to do, and I’m real happy with every match that I play here.”

Hurkacz fired 10 aces as he dismissed Chinese No. 1 Zhang.

“It’s always a tough match with him. He can play some amazing shots,” he said.

Novak Djokovic-led Serbia will take on Australia in Perth to join Poland in the last four later on Jan 3.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion needed treatment on a sore wrist during his win over the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka a day earlier and faces another tough task against Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur.