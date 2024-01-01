Poland and Australia reach United Cup quarter-finals

PERTH – Australia reached the quarter-finals of their home United Cup after beating the United States 2-1 in Perth on Jan 1.

They topped Group C despite losing their opener to Britain in the 18-nation mixed-team tennis tournament played in Perth and Sydney that offers US$10 million (S$13.2 million) in prize money.

World No. 12 Alex de Minaur had given the Aussies a dream start, beating 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2 in the opening men’s singles. Women’s world No. 5 Jessica Pegula then got the defending champions back on track, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

But Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter saw off Pegula and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-1 in the mixed doubles to seal a 2-1 win and top spot.

“This means everything,” Hunter said. “It is a dream come true. Playing in front of the home crowd and playing with Matty, a Perth local, it is a dream come true to win and go into the quarter-finals at home.”

Earlier, Iga Swiatek overcame Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-1 for a second singles win of the season, and partnered Hubert Hurkacz to dish out a “double bagel” that put Poland into the quarter-finals.

Swiatek and Hurkacz eased past Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0, 6-0 in the mixed doubles decider to ensure the top seeds finished as Group A winners.

“I’m happy right now to have another chef in the bakery,” said world No. 1 Swiatek, whose ability to crush singles opponents without conceding games has sparked “Iga’s Bakery” memes on social media.

“No, I’m kidding. On Twitter, they said the bakery should be closed on New Year’s Eve, but here we are. I’m happy I played so well and Hubi’s a great partner for mixed doubles.”

But Hurkacz credited his teammate with doing most of the hard yards.

“She carried me throughout the whole match, in every game she was making amazing shots,” the world No. 9 said.

Swiatek, who beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia on Dec 30, earlier dragged Poland back into the tie against Spain with her win over Sorribes Tormo after Davidovich Fokina gave his team the lead with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hurkacz.

Casper Ruud also stepped up his preparations for the Jan 14-28 Australian Open with a pair of wins as he doubled up to guide Norway to a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Sydney.