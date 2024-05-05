Taylor Pendrith uses twin eagles to grab Byron Nelson lead

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Pendrith made back-to-back eagles early on May 4 to propel himself to the 54-hole lead at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

The 32-year-old from Canada turned in a bogey-free, eight-under 63 for the round of the day at TPC Craig Ranch. At 19-under 194, Pendrith owns a one-shot lead over Jake Knapp, who recovered from a wayward tee shot at the par-five 18th hole to make a 16-foot birdie putt and post a 67.

Now, Pendrith is one round away from clinching his first career PGA Tour title.

“Just got to stay aggressive, play my own game, not really worry about the other guys, what they’re doing... Just stay patient and play my own game and don’t get ahead of myself. Make as many birdies as you can, because it’ll take a low one tomorrow,” he said.

Pendrith’s first eagle came at the par-five fifth hole. He chipped from 27 feet out and watched his ball bump into the flagstick and roll in the back door. At the short par-four sixth, he played a perfectly judged pitch shot from 41 yards away, as it died right at the hole and pushed him to 16 under for the tournament when it dropped.

“Obviously a bonus for both of those to go in. Two really good shots. First one had a little bit of steam so maybe got a little lucky to drop. You know, I was just thinking, just keep going,” Pendrith said.

Although sleeping on a third-round lead is hard to do, Pendrith has something to distract him. He’ll be focused on his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs playing a Game 7 against the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup play-offs.

“Going to go home and get some food and watch the game, be glued to the TV,” he said.

Knapp opened the tournament with a pair of 64s to lead the pack, but he appeared unhappy with missed opportunities in his May 4 round, which featured four birdies and 14 pars.

“Obviously there is a percentage there where you would like to see a couple (putts) go in, but they just didn’t today. Did a good job putting myself in the right spots and giving myself a bunch of chances,” said Knapp, a rookie who won the Mexico Open back in February.

The whole field benefited from soft course conditions. Ben Kohles finished his front nine birdie-eagle to go out in five-under 31 en route to a 65. The Dallas native, who had to earn back his PGA Tour card on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, is tied for third at 17 under with Englishman Matt Wallace (67).

“Moved away when I was 10, but still, like I said, feel like a Texan at heart,” Kohles said. “It’s definitely great to come back here.”

Wallace made three of his five birdies over his final five holes to shoot 67. He rebounded from his lone bogey of the day at No. 16 with a 7-foot birdie putt at No. 17 and a 5-footer at No. 18 following some pinpoint-accurate approaches.

Alex Noren of Sweden (66) and Kelly Kraft (68) are tied for fifth at 15 under. Kevin Tway fired a 64 to move to 14 under, just five off the pace, and is tied for seventh with Vince Whaley (66), South Korea’s An Byeong-hun An (66) and Troy Merritt (70). REUTERS