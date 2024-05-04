‘I was in a bad mental place’ – LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim on his battle with addiction, mental health issues

SINGAPORE - Anthony Kim’s golf career fizzled out as quickly as it caught fire.

In 2006, Kim was touted as the game’s next big thing. With his flashy belt buckles emblazoned with his initials “AK” – the swashbuckling Kim, then 21, had a swagger about him that was matched by his performances on the course.

On his PGA Tour debut, he finished tied-second at the 2006 Valero Texas Open.

Fans were captivated by the young upstart from California, who looked set to take over the mantle from Tiger Woods.

He repaid their faith by picking up two Tour wins in 2008, the first under-25 American player to do so since Woods himself in 2000. At the Ryder Cup that year, “AK mania” reached a peak when Kim defeated veteran Sergio Garcia 5 & 4 in the Sunday singles to help Team USA lift the trophy.

But the rising star faded shortly after, as injuries hit and he spiralled down another path. He lost himself in a life of extravagant parties as he battled addiction and mental health issues.

At the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, Kim withdrew after shooting an opening round two-over 74. He was never seen on the PGA Tour again.

Kim told The Straits Times in an interview: “I was in a bad mental place. My mental health was deteriorating every day whether I played golf or not. I wanted to experience everything too quickly. I didn’t know what to do with the advantages you get when you play professional golf for a living.

“Some people can handle parties, drinking and move on without thinking about it, not get addicted to anything and live a good life. But I’m not one of those people. When I do something, I do it 100 per cent. As great of a strength that is also an achilles heel.”

For the decade, Kim continued to struggle with his addictive personality. It was not until one and a half years ago that he decided to turn his life around.

In 2022, Kim, who has a two-year-old daughter, Bella, woke up in a hospital bed in the United States. The doctors told him that he might not have long to live, though he did not want to disclose more details.

“I looked at my daughter and I felt so much guilt and shame. I brought her into this world and I was you know, in that kind of shape. So I decided, now’s the time to turn my life around,” the 38-year-old said.

“You only get one life. She inspired me. My wife inspired me and my mum inspired me to be a better person and it’s never too late to make change.”

Kim sought professional help from a therapist and golf came back into the picture about eight months ago. His wife, Emily, wanted to pick up the sport and it reignited his interest.

In February, he announced his return to professional golf with LIV Golf. He has since played in four LIV events, coming last in all but one, finishing 50th in Hong Kong.

At the May 3-5 LIV Singapore tournament, he is currently two-over par in 46th spot after rounds of 69 and 75.