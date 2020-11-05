Swimming: Quah Ting Wen lowers her national short-course 50m freestyle record at ISL

SINGAPORE - It took just over a week for national swimmer Quah Ting Wen to rewrite her short-course 50m freestyle national record of 24.26 seconds as she clocked 24.03sec on Thursday (Nov 5).

The 28-year-old broke her own mark while competing for DC Trident in Match 7 of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest, Hungary.

She was fourth in the race.

Energy Standard's Sarah Sjostrom (23.41sec) and Femke Heemskerk (23.79sec) came in first and third respectively, while Iron's Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.55sec) finished second.

This is the third national record that Quah has set in the last two weeks.

On Saturday, she broke Singapore's record for the short-course 50m butterfly when she finished second in 25.35sec to eclipse Tao Li's mark of 25.43sec set in 2013.