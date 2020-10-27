Swimming: Quah Ting Wen sets new national record in the 50m freestyle short course

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Ting Wen broke the Singapore record for the 50m freestyle short course on Monday (Oct 26) while competing in the International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest, Hungary.

Quah, who competes for ISL team, DC Trident, clocked 24.26 seconds at the Duna Arena, eclipsing Amanda Lim's mark of 25.09sec set in 2014.

She finished joint fourth with Cali Condors' Olivia Smoliga in Match Four of the 2020 ISL, behind NY Breakers' Kasia Wasick (23.43) and Iron's Ranomi Kromowidjojo(23.82) and Melanie Henique (23.88).

The 28-year-old Quah had flown to Budapest earlier this month to rejoin DC Trident for a second season of the ISL's team-based short course competition.

Last year, Quah lowered the 50m free long course national record twice and the 100m free long course record four times.