Swimmer Colin Soon, sprinter James Ang among debutants looking to shine at Asian Para Games

It has been quite the journey for Ang, who has Stargardt’s macular dystrophy, a genetic condition that causes progressive vision loss.

The 22-year-old discovered he had the condition when he was nine when he was unable to see the whiteboard in class.

But that did not stop him from pursuing sports, and he represented Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in school track and field competitions.

His coach first raised the possibility of joining the national para-athletics team, but examinations and the pandemic put things on hold.

He joined the athletics club in SMU and reached out to the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

He obtained the local and international classification for his condition, with the latter done at a World Para Athletics-sanctioned competition in Tunisia in August 2022.

Shortly after, Ang made his APG debut in Solo, Indonesia, where he finished fourth in the T13 400m.

He said: “It’s been a very determinative year because when I went for the Cambodia Games, I went in wanting to do my best, but I surprised myself with how big a personal best I got and it made me think about exactly what goals I want to achieve.”

Like Ang, Soon has had a fruitful year capped by his three-gold haul in Cambodia – he won a gold and two silver in the 2022 edition.

He also bettered four national and three Games records, finishing first in the men’s S13 50m and 100m freestyle, and SB13 50m breaststroke. He added a silver in the S13 100m backstroke.

The 18-year-old, whose older sister Sophie is a Paralympic swimmer, said of his performance: “It was really spectacular, I didn’t expect it at all. My performance was stellar and I’m not sure if I can replicate it again, but I hope I can.”

His performance drew praise from coach Roland Tan, who has worked with him for five years. The 59-year-old said: “He has been very consistent during training and his hard work has started to pay off.”

Pointing to changes in training as a factor for his improvement, Soon explained: “My coach and I are taking a slightly more targeted approach with a bit more focus this year. He paces me more, and we’ve been upping the intensity and volume.”