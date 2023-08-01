Singapore to send 33 athletes for Asian Para Games, including a 76-year-old lawn bowler

SINGAPORE – Turning 76, for many, means enjoying retirement and possibly starting new hobbies. For Mahendran Pasupathy, he is beginning a new chapter in his sporting journey.

He is part of Singapore’s 33-strong athlete contingent – featuring in archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, lawn bowls, power lifting, shooting, swimming and table tennis – headed to the Asian Para Games (APG), held from Oct 22-28 in Hangzhou.

Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu and fellow swimmer Sophie Soon, who won three titles at the Cambodia Asean Para Games in June, are part of the team bound for China.

Mahendran is one of 17 debutants and will compete in para lawn bowling. He said: “I am incredibly honoured and excited to be selected to represent our country.

“As the oldest athlete in the group and someone who only took up the sport in my seventies, it fills me with a sense of pride and accomplishment to have come this far.

The sport had given him a newfound purpose, he added. “Discovering para lawn bowling later in life has been a transformative journey for me. It has shown me that no matter the age or the circumstances, it is never too late to pursue a passion and excel in it.”

At the last APG held in Jakarta in 2018, the Republic’s cohort of 44 athletes across 10 sports claimed a total of three gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.

Mahendran’s targets are more modest. He said: “Winning a medal would be a remarkable achievement, but more importantly, I want to demonstrate the dedication and determination that para athletes possess.

“I hold the belief that age is no barrier to success, and I hope that my presence at the Games serves as an inspiration to others to embrace new challenges and make the most of every moment.”

At the other end of the age spectrum is 17-year-old Aloysius Gan, the youngest member of the group. In July, he won two golds in the BC3 pairs and male category at the World Boccia Youth Championships in Portugal.

Aloysius said: “Although I’m the youngest in the contingent and there are many stronger players, I will do my best to make Singapore proud.”