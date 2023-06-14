Swim star Ariarne Titmus questions big-stage credentials of rival Summer McIntosh

MELBOURNE – Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has said that teenage Canadian rival Summer McIntosh is yet to prove herself under pressure, as the pair get ready for a blockbuster showdown at swimming’s World Championships in July.
The 22-year-old Australian, who stunned American great Katie Ledecky to win the 200m and 400m freestyle double at the Tokyo Olympics, had her 400m world record snatched away by 16-year-old McIntosh in March.
McIntosh’s stunning 3min 56.08sec swim at the Canadian trials smashed the previous record of 3:56.40, set by Titmus in 2022 when she shattered Ledecky’s six-year-old mark of 3:56.46 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
All three are set to suit up for one of the most anticipated races of the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Titmus, who on Tuesday easily qualified at the Australian trials in 3:58.47 – the year’s second-fastest time behind the Canadian – insisted that McIntosh still had plenty to prove.
“On paper I’d say I’m still Olympic champ going in,” she said in Melbourne.
“I feel like Katie, Summer and I are quite even going in, to be honest.
“But I feel like with the experience that Katie has had, and with what I have had, we have had more experience than Summer racing with the pressure.
“I feel like Summer hasn’t really had that experience yet, racing on the international stage with the big pressure, so it’ll be interesting to see how she goes.”
And Titmus, who is also set to swim the 200m and 800m freestyle in Japan, warned that seeing her world record broken had only given her more motivation.
“World records are obviously there to be broken. But when you do break one, you kind of naively think that they might last forever,” she said.
“So when it did get broken, it was a bit of a bee sting, like ‘Oh, OK the world of swimming is moving’.
“So it does kind of add that little bit of extra motivation because everyone’s always getting faster.”
Defending her crown at the 2024 Paris Olympics is Titmus’ ultimate goal, after which she will consider her future.
“I plan to continue swimming, but I can’t think beyond (Paris). It’s too overwhelming,” said the 22-year-old, who added that she had spoken to her coach Dean Boxall in a hint that retirement might be on her mind.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do after Paris, you never know. I think if I went to Paris and won again, certainly (there might be) a motivational factor.
“It becomes harder to keep training at the same level when you have essentially achieved everything you wanted to achieve.”
On Tuesday, fellow Australian superstars Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown also booked their spots for the World Championships.
Seven-time Tokyo Olympic medallist McKeon touched first in the 100m butterfly in 56.74 ahead of Brianna Throssell.
She will also compete in the 50m fly and the 50m and 100m freestyle but has opted out of the 200m free.
“I was hoping for a bit quicker, but it was obviously just about making the team,” said McKeon. “This year is just another stepping-stone to Paris (Olympics).”
The versatile McKeown cruised to victory in the 200m medley, hitting the wall in an impressive 2:07.60 – the second fastest in 2023 behind McIntosh.
The Olympic 100m and 200m backstroke champion and dual world record holder touched well clear of Jenna Forrester, who also qualified.
“Really nice relief to gain a qualification on the first night of racing. Always good to blow out those cobwebs on the first race,” she said. AFP, REUTERS