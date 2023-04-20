Mollie O'Callaghan upsets Ariane Titmus to take Australian 200m free title

GOLD COAST – Mollie O’Callaghan battled so hard on Thursday that her “legs were gone”.

But it was all worth it in the end as she upset Tokyo Olympic champion Ariane Titmus to seize the 200m freestyle crown on the last day of the Australian championships, while Kyle Chalmers took out the men’s 100m title.

Titmus, who won the 400m and 800m on Queensland’s Gold Coast, was pipped at the post in a stacked field by O’Callaghan, the world champion over 100m who touched in 1min 55.15sec.

Only Canadian star Summer McIntosh and American great Katie Ledecky have gone faster in 2023.

Shayna Jack was third ahead of backstroke world record holder Kaylee McKeown, who capped an impressive championships that saw her try her hand at different strokes.

“I’m happy with the time but also wish it was a lot faster than it was,” said the 19-year-old O’Callaghan.

“I felt dead in the end, I’m not going to lie. My legs were gone.”

Reflecting on her journey up to this point, she added: “There’s been a lot of ups and downs... I put a lot of pressure on myself to be better than what I was last year and hit the times in training and be better than that.

“Coming into this meet, I was quite nervous and we haven’t really been rested coming into this – we’ve got to be on all the time.

“But I think this is a big confidence booster on what I can improve on and what I executed well and what I need to work on in training, so it’s a great learning experience for me.”

In choosing to race freestyle, McKeown opted out of the 200m backstroke after setting a new world record just weeks ago at the New South Wales state championships.

In her absence, 16-year-old Jaclyn Barclay took the honours in 2:11.50 – a long way outside McKeown’s 2:03.14 world best.