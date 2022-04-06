ST Sports Talk Podcast: Fans, food and fun back at the Singapore Sevens

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.
In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens general manager Steven Rodaway.
Rodaway shares about the challenges he and his team had to overcome to ensure the April 9-10 tournament would even take place, and how they aim to pull off being the first sporting event in Singapore since the pandemic - to have eating and drinking in the stands.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:15 How close were the Singapore Sevens to not happening?
02:30 On the mentality of the world-class teams coming here
05:14 How tough was it to get food and drinks allowed for fans?
06:13 On expecting a sellout of all 24,000 tickets
Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
