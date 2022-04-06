ST Sports Talk Podcast: Fans, food and fun back at the Singapore Sevens

Rodaway shares about the challenges he and his team had to overcome to ensure the April 9-10 tournament would even take place, and how they aim to pull off being the first sporting event in Singapore since the pandemic - to have eating and drinking in the stands.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:15 How close were the Singapore Sevens to not happening?

02:30 On the mentality of the world-class teams coming here

05:14 How tough was it to get food and drinks allowed for fans?

06:13 On expecting a sellout of all 24,000 tickets

Read more: https://str.sg/whNs

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

