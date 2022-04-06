ST Sports Talk Podcast: Fans, food and fun back at the Singapore Sevens

In this episode, Rugby Sevens general manager Steven Rodaway, shares about the challenges he and his team had to overcome. PHOTO: ST FILE
Correspondent
Updated
Published
27 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the biggest sports talking points every month.

In this episode, ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz chats with HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens general manager Steven Rodaway.

Rodaway shares about the challenges he and his team had to overcome to ensure the April 9-10 tournament would even take place, and how they aim to pull off being the first sporting event in Singapore since the pandemic - to have eating and drinking in the stands.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:15 How close were the Singapore Sevens to not happening?

02:30 On the mentality of the world-class teams coming here

05:14 How tough was it to get food and drinks allowed for fans?

06:13 On expecting a sellout of all 24,000 tickets

Read more: https://str.sg/whNs

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg) and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Sazali Abdul Aziz on Twitter: https://str.sg/JbxS

Read his stories: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top