ST Run race pack packs a punch

Oh goodie, it is nearly time for The Straits Times Run.

With 23 days to go till the Sept 23 event, members of SPD, formerly the Society for the Physically Disabled, kicked off the final stage of preparations by filling in participants' race packs yesterday.

This year's "loot" includes two New Balance Dry T-shirts (one for running in and one for finishing the run) worth a total of $98 and several items to protect participants from the heat.

These include arm sleeves to protect runners from sunburn, a mini USB fan that can be attached to a mobile phone to keep cool, and if the sun and grit get in your eyes, lubricant eye drops from GenTeal.

Those sore after the event can use the Tiger Balm Active Muscle Rub to ease their aches.

Each participant's drawstring bag, which has a unique slot for earphones, also includes a $200 voucher from Mobot as well as one which entitles a runner to get $20 off Alcon's Dailies Total 1 or Dailies Total 1 multifocal contact lenses.

A box of Win Win potato crisps and AA batteries from the ST Run's presenting sponsor Panasonic are also being given away.

Participants and the public can look out for more bargains at the race-pack collection, which this year has been turned into a three-day festival from Sept 20 to 22.

There will be a flea market, as well as a slew of activities such as body combat, zumba and K-Kardio at the OCBC Arena Hall 1.

Star Wars fans can get their kicks at The Saber Authority's booth and see how the Philippine martial art of pekiti-tirsia kali can be combined with light sabres for a fun workout.

Two-time SEA Games champion Mok Ying Ren, who pens a weekly ST Run build-up column in The Sunday Times' fitness page, will give participants last-minute race tips during a clinic on Sept 22.

This year's run, which will end at the Singapore Sports Hub, comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. Registration is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate ($38, $48 and $58).