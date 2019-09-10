ST Podcast: A Slam for Nadal; diving's ticket to Tokyo

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 49: Nadal suffers on the way to 19th Slam; Singapore diving earns ticket to Tokyo

14:07 mins

Synopsis: A Game Of Two Halves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

In this episode, Sazali Abdul Aziz is joined by ST sports deskers Rohit Brijnath, David Lee and Kimberly Kwek as they discuss what makes Rafa Nadal's US Open victory so special, whether the Spaniard can surpass Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slams, and if the next young male tennis star will emerge in the near future.

The quartet also talk about Singapore diver Jonathan Chan, who earned a ticket to next year's Olympics in Tokyo - a first for the Republic - after winning gold at the Asian Diving Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

There are also positives around Singapore's oft-criticised national football team, which impressed in their 2-2 draw with a Yemen side 20 places above them in Fifa's world rankings, in the World Cup qualifiers.

Produced by: Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

