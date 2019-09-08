Diving: Jonathan Chan is first Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics

SINGAPORE - Jonathan Chan dived into the Republic's record books on Sunday (Sept 8) by becoming the first Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics after clinching the gold medal in the men's 10m platform at the 2019 Asian Diving Cup.

With his score of 407.90 in the six-round event in Kuala Lumpur, he beat China's Wang Zewei (393.45) and North Korea's Ri Kwon Hyok (347.25).

The 22-year-old said: "I was happy, but it was more disbelief that I felt because there was a Chinese diver and they usually sweep the medals.

"I'm still in shock, it hasn't really dawned on me yet."

Eight events will be contested in the diving competition at the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Olympics in 2020. At the last edition in Rio de Janeiro, China took home seven out of eight gold medals on offer, with Britain winning gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard.