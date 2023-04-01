ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Jessica Tan and Terry Hee’s letter to their younger selves

Dear Jessica and Terry,

It’s 2014. You’ve been dating for three years and you’re about to take your relationship to the next level – this is the year you both finally become partners on court too.

Ultimately it will be successful, but it’s not going to be an easy journey. It starts off well and you’ll win your first tournament – the Singapore International.

But eventually, the honeymoon phase ends, the excitement wanes and reality sets in. Sport can sometimes be cruel and your resolve will be tested time and time again.

National service and injuries will put your partnership on hold for a few years, but don’t let that affect you. You’ll have to go through some lows before things start to pick up again. Always stay focused, committed and persevere. Never give up. Keep your sights on your Olympic dreams.

Your mixed doubles partnership resumes in 2021, the same year you two get married; just remember, it’s hard to separate the personal and professional aspects of your lives.

There will be bad days in training, fights and disagreements, but at the end of the day, you’ll still have to go home with each other.

Even now in 2023, it’s something you’re still learning to deal with but this journey you’re on, few couples will experience, and that’s what makes it special.

Travelling overseas for competitions may seem like a fun way to spend time together to outsiders, but you know these are business trips. There’s no stopping – it’s one after another with barely any time to rest. You’re lucky if you manage to have a nice dinner together in Basel or Madrid.

You’ll miss so many important occasions – Chinese New Year, parents’ birthdays, and you still haven’t gone on your honeymoon. On those rare days off, both of you will be too exhausted to go on dates. Don’t feel bad, these are the sacrifices you two are willing to make.

Jessica, that boy you saw as a cheeky troublemaker in secondary school becomes the thoughtful husband who does most of the laundry even when he’s dead tired. (You do help with the folding!)