ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Farhanna Farid’s letter to her younger self

Dear Ana,

It is 2005, you are 13 and probably sitting down to read this letter after a long day in school.

Not because of the rigours of school and long-drawn-out lessons, but I remember how draining it was to come back home and remove the mask I had on for the day.

Going to an all-girls’ school will hold plenty of moments to look back on and cherish for most.

And while you will gain friendships and have memories to savour, your days in secondary school will be best remembered for being the phase of your life where you struggle to find your footing and figure out your real identity.

While being in an all-girls’ school will teach you elegance, poise and eloquence, the rules of conformity there are endless: dress appropriately at all times, be petite, be feminine, walk in a certain way, speak only when necessary and even if you do, do it softly and play sports fit for a lady.

How was netball training this week?

Growing up will feel like being in a fishbowl, where everyone looks in and is judgmental and critical of your every action. Even at home, there will be no respite with repeated reminders of having to be the perfect role model to your two younger sisters.

Self-expression is not encouraged. Otherwise, you are odd and different. And odd and different is not exactly positive in this environment you are in. You are an outcast.

Thinking like the rest of the girls around you now will mean you will try your hand at cooking, baking and a lot of the other “accepted” hobbies for a woman. But everyone needs a catalyst to break free. Yours will come in the form of the love of your life – James Barcelo. (PS: He goes on to be your husband, be patient.)

With his push, you’ll break free. A butterfly emerging from its pupal stage. You will find your voice.

You will learn that each day you conform, you lose a day of being who you truly are. One day, you will wake up with a smile and go to bed feeling accomplished. You will have no qualms in displaying all your quirks and present who you truly are.

There is no baggage. There is no mask to put on.

Once freed, you will be a national powerlifter who hits the headlines for setting a deadlift world record. A record of 202kg in the Under-52kg weight category that you will achieve at the 2022 Asian Championships in Dubai.

And by finding yourself, it will lead to more people in Singapore learning that women can lift heavy weights too.

Women can kick ass too. And you played a part in that. Yes, you, that girl who feels so out of place. You helped others to find their voice too.

Loose-fitting clothes are your go-to as well now, aren’t they? I know it is a way to hide your imperfections. You are not going to believe how tight your fit is going to be in the future when you compete.

Powerlifting is not just about brute strength. There is grace, there is poise and there is so much empowerment to be had. You can be the woman you truly want to be. And the power that you possess perhaps comes from all that you have held in over the years.

Your inner strength will push you to break the mould. And for that, you will be prouder of yourself than any other record you go on to set.

Be proud of who you are. There is only one you. There is only one world record. And it’s held by you. You are truly the odd one out.

Yours sincerely,

Farhanna Farid